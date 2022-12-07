CastleKnight Management LP Boosts Stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. LSB Industries makes up about 0.8% of CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.39% of LSB Industries worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LXU. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in LSB Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 81.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 5.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in LSB Industries by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE LXU traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. 40,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,817. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.67. LSB Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19.

In other news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $207,547,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,725,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LXU. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

