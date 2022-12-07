CastleKnight Management LP Buys 35,500 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,700 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 38.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRIP. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. 197,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

