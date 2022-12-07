CastleKnight Management LP Buys 93,000 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,336.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,449.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,709 shares of company stock worth $3,780,342. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NCLH stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $15.46. 493,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,599,699. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.44.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

