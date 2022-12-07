CastleKnight Management LP Increases Position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,300 shares during the quarter. Vertex Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.62% of Vertex Energy worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $541,994.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,717,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,481,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $574,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,231.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $541,994.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,717,274 shares in the company, valued at $46,481,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,598 shares of company stock worth $2,265,454. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 149,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,261. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.