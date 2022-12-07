CastleKnight Management LP Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.10% of Everi as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Everi by 7.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 7.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 68,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,989. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.35. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $24.23.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

