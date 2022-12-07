CastleKnight Management LP Purchases 4,000 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 130.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 290,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 164,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.77.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.59. 32,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $2,779,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,744,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,960,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $5,794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,680,774 shares in the company, valued at $97,384,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $2,779,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,744,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,960,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,276 shares of company stock worth $16,442,312 in the last ninety days. 28.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

