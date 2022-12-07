CastleKnight Management LP Purchases 6,500 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 0.23% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

NYSE:BVH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.90. 3,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.77. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

