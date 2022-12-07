CastleKnight Management LP Purchases 8,682 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,682 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 0.14% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 176.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 45,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 29,152 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,108,000. BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 281.3% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $29,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AOSL stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.22. 4,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,887. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $883.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.97.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

