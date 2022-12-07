CastleKnight Management LP Sells 13,677 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

CastleKnight Management LP reduced its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,677 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 30.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,139,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,585,000 after purchasing an additional 266,924 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 20.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 965,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,129,000 after buying an additional 162,961 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 62.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after buying an additional 136,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 17.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after buying an additional 108,075 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATKR stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,161. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $126.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.25.

ATKR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $350,699 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

