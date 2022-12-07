CastleKnight Management LP Sells 25,700 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

CastleKnight Management LP lowered its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Delek US makes up about 1.1% of CastleKnight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.36% of Delek US worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DK. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Delek US by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DK traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.48. 43,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,477. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DK. Scotiabank upgraded Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Delek US to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

