CastleKnight Management LP Sells 32,100 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

CastleKnight Management LP lessened its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the period. US Foods accounts for 0.6% of CastleKnight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.06% of US Foods worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 53.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in US Foods by 744.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 582.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in US Foods by 29.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Foods stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,843. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on US Foods to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on US Foods to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

