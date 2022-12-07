Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.77

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as high as C$1.37. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 1,534,963 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CET shares. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.80 price objective on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$263.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.77.

Insider Activity

About Cathedral Energy Services

In related news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell acquired 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$55,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60,000.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

