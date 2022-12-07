Cavalry Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cavalry Management Group LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 7.7% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $82,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,554 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.72. The company had a trading volume of 108,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,229. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $213.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of -337.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 214,977 shares of company stock valued at $36,932,466 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

