Cavalry Management Group LLC Has $21.31 Million Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Cavalry Management Group LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021,397 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,619 shares during the quarter. Rivian Automotive accounts for 2.0% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cavalry Management Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Rivian Automotive worth $21,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,520,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318,672 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,384,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $521,692,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 11.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,561,052 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,401,000 after purchasing an additional 450,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 12.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,692,397 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $95,042,000 after acquiring an additional 407,987 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 0.1 %

RIVN traded up 0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 372,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,858,555. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 32.06 and a 200-day moving average price of 32.15. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of 19.25 and a one year high of 123.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 52.57.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.