Cavalry Management Group LLC Sells 225,437 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cavalry Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,689 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 225,437 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 3.3% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $34,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

VZ stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,384,124. The company has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $43.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

