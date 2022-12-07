Cavalry Management Group LLC Sells 669,900 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cavalry Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,348,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 669,900 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 2.6% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cavalry Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $27,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206 in the last 90 days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.36. 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,110,500. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.