Center Lake Capital Management LLC Has $9.39 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Center Lake Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,250 shares during the period. MongoDB accounts for 4.7% of Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 422.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $2,806,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,439,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,805,503. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $33.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $570.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.13 and a 200 day moving average of $245.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

