Centerstone Investors LLC Has $3.09 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Centerstone Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises 3.6% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MHK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.29.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.87. 13,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,505. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day moving average is $113.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $192.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.