Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,230,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $72,596,000. Chimera Investment comprises 1.7% of Centiva Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Centiva Capital LP owned about 3.55% of Chimera Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chimera Investment Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CIM traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. 68,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,852. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $16.51.
Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.51%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on CIM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Chimera Investment Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
