Centiva Capital LP Has $19.51 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1,192.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,981 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 0.5% of Centiva Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,694. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $207.36 and a one year high of $296.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $152.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.47.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.