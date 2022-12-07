Centiva Capital LP Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3,683.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,532 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,645 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 522.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $129,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.87.

Comcast stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 860,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,326,472. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

