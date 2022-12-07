Centiva Capital LP Sells 107,336 Shares of Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,336 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned 2.70% of Corsair Partnering worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Partnering by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

CORS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,061. Corsair Partnering Co. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Corsair Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

