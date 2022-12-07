Centiva Capital LP Sells 71,767 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,767 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.12% of Caesars Entertainment worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $7,660,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $1,254,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $489,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 46.6% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,525,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,742,000 after purchasing an additional 803,101 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.19.
Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of CZR stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.15. 63,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $97.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02.
About Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
