Centiva Capital LP Sells 71,767 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,767 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.12% of Caesars Entertainment worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $7,660,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $1,254,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $489,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 46.6% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,525,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,742,000 after purchasing an additional 803,101 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CZR stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.15. 63,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $97.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.