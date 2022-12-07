Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 578,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 54.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Cannae by 66.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Cannae by 7.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CNNE shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cannae to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cannae Price Performance

Shares of Cannae stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. 17,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,110. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.20 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 82.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Profile

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.