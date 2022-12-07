Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,879 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $76.01. The company had a trading volume of 82,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,193. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.46.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.