Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,020,000 after buying an additional 1,716,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after buying an additional 741,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,465,000 after buying an additional 2,502,468 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 998,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,917,459. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

