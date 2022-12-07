Certified Advisory Corp Buys 8,733 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,799,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,156,000 after acquiring an additional 944,026 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,712,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,536,000 after purchasing an additional 119,920 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,407,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,461 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 2,585,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,971,000 after buying an additional 129,307 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,741,000 after buying an additional 148,793 shares during the period.

Shares of IQLT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.09. 75,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,574. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $39.67.

