Certified Advisory Corp Decreases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 338,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,551,085. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $39.60.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

