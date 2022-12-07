Certified Advisory Corp Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,053 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after acquiring an additional 261,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,271,513 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,883,901,000 after acquiring an additional 151,287 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $481.27. The stock had a trading volume of 89,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,338. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.25. The stock has a market cap of $213.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $559.00 to $557.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.46.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

