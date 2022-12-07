Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.71 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,818,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after acquiring an additional 453,506 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter.

IJS traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,571. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $108.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

