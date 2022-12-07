Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.55. 217,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,656. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

