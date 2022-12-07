Certified Advisory Corp Sells 304 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 474.5% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.88. The company had a trading volume of 829 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.28. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.