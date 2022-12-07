Certified Advisory Corp Sells 752 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.40. 99,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,718. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.57.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

