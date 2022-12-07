CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $106.85

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$106.85 and traded as high as C$118.94. CGI shares last traded at C$118.18, with a volume of 279,697 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIB.A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.75.

CGI Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$109.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$106.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

