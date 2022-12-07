Chainbing Price Tops $1.47 on Exchanges (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Chainbing token can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00008766 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Chainbing has a market cap of $742.27 million and $8,548.66 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chainbing alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $945.65 or 0.05619352 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00497709 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,008.23 or 0.29749540 BTC.

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainbing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainbing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.