Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. 1,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.