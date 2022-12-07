Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $27.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.91.

CHGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Chegg from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chegg from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Chegg alerts:

Insider Activity at Chegg

In other news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chegg Trading Down 1.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24,613 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHGG stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.75. 18,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,879. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.07. Chegg has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.