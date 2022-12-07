Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,422 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Chegg worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 113.2% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Chegg by 493.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 57,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $6,410,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $9,766,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Chegg by 24.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 59,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHGG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. 18,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,879. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76.

In other Chegg news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHGG. TheStreet raised shares of Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

