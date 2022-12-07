Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 72,968 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 179,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,652. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.