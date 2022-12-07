Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $605,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,099,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Down 0.1 %

WM traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.36. 19,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,792. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.