Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,122 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

F traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 562,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,782,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.