Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 24,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.62. 62,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530,817. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $146.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.79.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

