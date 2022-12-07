Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,231 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Intel Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 703,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,996,392. The stock has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.