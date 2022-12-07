China Gerui Advanced Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CHOPF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHOPF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. China Gerui Advanced Materials Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Trading Down 90.9 %
China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Company Profile
China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the steel processing business. It process ultra-thin, cold-rolled steel for narrow strip steel products. The company sells its products to domestic Chinese customers in a diverse range of industries, including the food packaging, electrical appliances and the construction materials industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Gerui Advanced Materials Group (CHOPF)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gerui Advanced Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.