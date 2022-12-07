China Index (NASDAQ:CIH) Stock Price Down 0.7%

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 6,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 68,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

China Index Trading Down 7.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Index

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Index stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,238 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.17% of China Index worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About China Index

China Index Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a real estate information and analytics service platform in China. The company offers promotion services, including number of online and offline themed campaigns, such as industry forums, periodic updates, and online promotions to its customers to promote their brands.

