CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.65. 33,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 31,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

CHS Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40.

CHS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of CHS

About CHS

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Get Rating ) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

