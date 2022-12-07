CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.05 and last traded at $28.05. Approximately 12,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 17,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

CHS Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.36.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CHS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCP Get Rating ) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Rating)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.