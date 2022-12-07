Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Cisco Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Cisco Systems has a payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,161,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,454,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.36. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,472 shares of company stock worth $12,978,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.6% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

