Cito Capital Group LLC Makes New $455,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Capital World Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

Applied Materials stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.60 and its 200 day moving average is $96.99. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

