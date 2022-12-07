Cito Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cito Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after buying an additional 2,934,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,540,898,000 after buying an additional 3,568,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after buying an additional 6,042,854 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

VZ stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.13. 699,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,384,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.